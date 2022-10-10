PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Bengaluru international airport in November

Bengaluru airportâ€™s Terminal 2 or T2, is being built in two phases at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

news Bengaluru news

The second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the outskirts of Bengaluru will likely be inaugurated in November by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per reports, the Prime Minister has been invited to inaugurate the new terminal, however, The Hindu reported that the PMO (Prime Ministerâ€™s Office) has not yet responded. As per reports, PM Modi has also been invited to inaugurate the massive 108-ft statue of Kempe Gowda, hailed as the founder of Bengaluru.

Terminal 2, or T2, is being built in two phases at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore. Phase one of the T2, which has an area of 2.54 lakh square feet, will be inaugurated first, while phase two will be completed later, officials said. Phase one will increase the Kempegowda international airportâ€™s capacity by about 25 million passengers per annum, while phase two will add a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum. The construction of T2 began in 2018, and several deadlines were given for its completion but works were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Karnataka government has also begun constructing a massive heritage park near the airport, dedicated to Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru. A massive 108-feet statue of Kempe Gowda is being constructed, which is touted as the tallest statue of Kempe Gowda. Reports state that the park is being built at a cost of Rs 85 crore. Ram U Sutar and Anil R Sutar would be given the contract to make the statue, who were also responsible for building the 597-feet tall Statue of Unity. The statue of Kempe Gowda will also be set completely in bronze. In May this year, works were expedited with the arrival of a sword weighing as much as 4,000 kg, which will adorn the statue, from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Read: Bengaluru airport to get Rs 20 cr theme park around giant Kempegowda statue