PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal congratulate MK Stalin on DMK’s victory

DMK looks set to form the government, with the alliance comfortably crossing the halfway mark.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Several political leaders from across the country and cutting across party lines congratulated DMK president MK Stalin on the party's, yet to be officially declared, victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and on his upcoming tenure as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

As DMK looks set to form the government, with the alliance comfortably crossing the halfway mark, Chief Ministers and Cabinet Ministers, among others, took to social media on May 2 to send congratulatory messages.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic."

Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh said, “Congratulations to DMK leader, Thiru MK Stalin on his party’s victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. I extend my best wishes to him.”



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended her heartfelt wishes to MK Stalin in both Tamil and English. She said, “Good wishes and congratulations MK Stalin on your success in the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Wishing you and @arivalayam a good tenure in the service of the people. திரு. @mkstalin அவர்களுக்கும் திராவிட முன்னேற்றக் கழகத்திற்கும் மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள்.”

Good wishes and congratulations @mkstalin on your success in the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. Wishing you and @arivalayam a good tenure in the service of the people.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, extending his wishes as an alliance partner of the DMK, said, “Congratulations to MK Stalin for the victory. People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction. Best wishes.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu.”

The Leader of the Opposition from the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Congratulations to MK Stalin, the dedicated DMK and alliance workers for this resounding victory. TN people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership.”

The President of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar congratulated the DMK president and said that the party’s victory was well deserved. Sharad Pawar said, “Congratulations MK Stalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!”

The President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav said, “Congratulations MK Stalin on this remarkable victory!”