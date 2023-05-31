‘PM Modi lectures about respecting women, protects sexual harassment accused’: Kharge

Condemning the Union government’s response to protesting wrestlers demanding action against sexual harassment accused WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Kharge questioned its ‘stubbornness’ on the issue.

news Sexual harassment

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, May 30 slammed the BJP-led Union government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives long lectures on respect for women from the ramparts of the Red Fort and yet protects those accused of harassing women. In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said: "The daughters of India are saying that "police and system" are no longer sacred. Everyone has seen what has happened to the daughters who have brought laurels to the country for the last several days. Modiji gives a long lecture on respect for women from Red Fort, but those accused of sexual exploitation have full protection.”

"After all, what is this stubbornness, why can't daughters get justice? Why have only daughters been made to stand in the dock? Why are they forced to immerse their medals in the river Ganga? Hurt the pride of the country, save the criminal, not 'save the daughter' [is this government’s motto].”

Kharge's attack came after many star wrestlers, many of whom had won Olympic medals, were on Sunday forcibly removed by police from their protest site on Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament House building demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also hit out at the government, saying: "What is it that the whole government is bowing down in front of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? What is the fascination that PM Modi and Amit Shah have with Brij Bhushan that PM Modi himself protects him? He has serious charges against him including under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He (the PM) talks about the respect of women from the Red Fort and protects the accused. This is an anti-daughter government."

Shrinate also appealed to the wrestlers that their medals are their hard-earned prizes and the "pride of their country" and they should not throw them into the Ganga. She also said: "Sakshi Malik is the only woman to have won a medal in wrestling at the Olympics. On August 18, 2016, Sakshi raised the honour of the entire country and the tricolour. Today she is sitting on the ghat of the Ganges to immerse her medal. If the soul of the government is not dead, the Prime Minister has not become a dictator... then what is this?"

"The daughters of our country were beaten, lathi-charged, trampled under boots. Smriti Irani says the next day — nine years of women's power. History is the witness that whenever there has been an attack on the pride of women, then the price has to be paid," she added.

Agitating wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, handed their medals to Bhartiya Kisan Union chief and Balian Khap head Naresh Tikait, who had reached Haridwar's Har ki Pauri to stop them from putting these into the Ganga as a symbolic act of protest against Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

Tikait, along with the wrestlers, have now given five days to the government to sort out their demands, failing which wrestlers will go ahead with their decision to put their medals in the Ganga.

