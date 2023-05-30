PM Modi, Home Minister Shah silent as wrestlers reach Haridwar to immerse medals

The last tweet from PM Modi's account was a warm welcome extended to the King of Cambodia, while Amit Shah's recent tweet celebrated the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

news News

Continuing to remain silent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent figures including Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani have refrained from addressing the ongoing protest by Indian wrestlers, demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. The athletes, who have now arrived in Haridwar to discard their hard-earned Olympic medals in the Ganga river, have received no response from the government, raising questions about their commitment to women's rights and welfare of athletes.

Notably, the last tweet from Prime Minister Modi's official account was a warm welcome extended to the King of Cambodia, while Home Minister Amit Shah's recent tweet celebrated the completion of nine years of the Modi government. The absence of any acknowledgment or statement regarding the wrestlers' protest has further deepened the disappointment felt by the athletes.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Modi had previously praised these wrestlers when they brought glory to the nation by winning medals in the Olympics. However, in the face of their current struggle for justice and accountability, the government's silence has become conspicuous and disheartening.

As the athletes continue their demonstration by immersing their medals in Ganga River, the lack of response from the government, including prominent figures such as Smriti Irani, known for advocating women's rights in the BJP, raises concerns about the commitment to address the alleged harassment faced by the wrestlers.

The wrestlers' protest has ignited a national conversation about the urgent need to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of athletes. Their courageous stance demands attention to issues of sexual harassment within the sporting community and calls for swift action to protect the rights of athletes.