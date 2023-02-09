PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

On February 13, the Ministry of Defence is also conducting a CEOs Round Table, which would be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

news Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th Aero India show on February 13. The bi-annual air show traditionally takes place at the Air Force Station in Bengaluruâ€™s Yelahanka. Aero India 2023 will be conducted across five days â€” from February 13 to 17 â€” and will have over 731 exhibitors participating.

On February 13, the Ministry of Defence is also conducting a CEOs Round Table, which would be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The platform with the theme â€˜Sky is not the limit: Opportunities beyond boundariesâ€™ is expected to lay the foundation of a more robust interaction between the industry partners and government with an eye on bolstering the â€˜Make in Indiaâ€™ campaign, according to an official release.

Domestic PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited would also participate in the Round Table. Private defence and aerospace manufacturing companies from India such as Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge, Dynamatic Technologies, and BrahMos Aerospace are also likely to be part of the event, the release said.

The aerospace and defence exhibition is to be held in an area of around 35,000 sqm, for which a total of 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign for Aero India this time. The five-day event to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would include aerial displays by aircraft along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace companies. This year, the exhibition is expected to be the biggest airshow with the highest rate of participation and would feature top international think tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders.

Read: Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: Rajnath Singh to chair CEOs' Roundtable

Also read: Aero India 2023 to take place in Bengaluru: Four things you need to know