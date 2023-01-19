Aero India 2023 to take place in Bengaluru: Four things you need to know

Touted to be Asia’s biggest air show, Aero India 2023 will see over 730 exhibitors from India and across the world.

Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition, set to take place from February 13 to 17. The event will take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, where it has been since 1996. While the 2021 event saw a decline in participants and exhibitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 730 exhibitors from India and across the world will participate in the air show this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other top officials, is likely to make an appearance. Here’s all you need to know about it:

> Of the 730 exhibitors attending the air show, 93 of them are from foreign countries, with the remaining 637 from India. Countries including Sweden, France, the US, Israel, and more will display their military aircrafts and technology during the event, while Indian companies including Bharat Electronics Limited, Brahmos Aerospace and Bharat Dynamics Limited will showcase their innovations.

> Tickets are available for the public to purchase. Business passes will cost Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals, whereas the public passes cost Rs 2,500 and $50 for foreigners. There is also the option to buy an air display viewing area (ADVA) pass which, unlike the public passes, does not give you access to the exhibition area, according to The Hindu.

In a press release, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane was quoted to have said, “Aero India 2023 will provide an opportunity for exhibitors and participants to exchange ideas and forge collaborations to fulfil their quest to achieve excellence in aerospace and defence manufacturing.”

> The last edition in 2021 did not have as much of a presence from foreign countries due to the pandemic, which resulted in the world’s first hybrid air show that had virtual and in-person events.

> In the run-up to the air show, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with ambassadors of several countries on January 9 to brief them about the event. “We are a major defence buyer as well as a significant defence exporter. When we are procuring defence equipment from our valued partner nations, very often they share the technical know-how, set up manufacturing plants in India and work with our local firms for various sub-systems. And when we export our defence equipment, we offer our full support towards the capability development of the buyer through sharing of technology, training, co-production etc.,” he said.