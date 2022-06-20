PM Modi in Bengaluru: Here are the traffic restrictions

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a series of development projects in the city and will also travel to Mysuru for the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his two-day visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru, ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2023. The Prime Minister will land at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru on Monday, June 20, and in accordance with his visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced a series of traffic diversions for Monday, between 10 am and 2 pm.

The traffic police have asked commuters not to use the elevated corridor to travel to the Kempegowda International Airport, and have instead proposed that those travelling from KR Puram can instead travel from the Tin Factory towards Hennur main road, Chagalahatti and Bagalur bus stop, and subsequently travel towards the Begur back gate and cross the two circles to reach Kempegowda International Airport. Those coming from Tumkur Road can travel towards BEL Road from Goragunte Palya and head towards Mother Dairy junction in Yelahanka and Nagenahalli Gate. From there, commuters can go towards Rajanakunte towards MVIT junction, Chikkajala and Sadahalli Gate before reaching the airport toll gate.

For those travelling to the airport from Vidhana Soudha, Raj Bhavan or KR Market, the traffic police have recommended making a right turn at the Cauvery junction towards Bhashyam Circle and Sankey Road, and subsequently take a U-turn at the Yelahanka at the Yesvantpur Circle onto Mathikere Cross. From there, commuters can head towards BEL Circle via HMT Main Road, and onwards to Mother Dairy Junction in Yelahanka. From there, commuters can turn towards Nagenahalli gate and Rajanukunte, and go towards Sadahalli gate and the airport toll booth.

Those coming from the Cantonment station can go towards Jayamahal Palace towards the Water Tank junction and subsequently towards Nagavara junction. From there commuters can go towards Hennur Main Road, Bandikodigehalli main road and subsequently to Begur back gate.

Similar traffic diversions have also been put in place from the Kempegowda International Airport towards the city.

Further, between 12.30 pm and 3 pm, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have said that it is prohibited to travel on the Mysuru Road and NICE bridge towards Kengeri and Bengaluru city. It is also prohibited to travel from Uttarahalli to Kengeri towards Mysuru during this time.

Traffic restrictions have also been placed between Nagarabhavi Circle towards Jnanabharathi University.

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate a series of development projects in the city including laying the foundation stone of the long-awaited suburban rail project, and inaugurate the world-class Sir M Visvesvaraya railway terminal and sections of the ring road project. On June 21, he will travel to Mysuru for the occasion of International Yoga Day.

