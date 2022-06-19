PM Modi to visit Bengaluru: Holiday announced for 75 educational institutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state during which he will be participating in various events in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

A holiday has been announced for seventy-five schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Bengaluru for Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s two-day visit to Karnataka. A release from the Karnataka government states that a dayâ€™s holiday has been announced on June 20 for educational institutions in Bengaluru that are located on the route that the Prime Minister will take when he visits the capital on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be landing at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Airforce Station at 11.55 am on June 20 and then he will take a chopper to Air Force Command. From there, he will proceed to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where he will be attending two events.

At IISc, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Brain Cell Development Centre, for which IT major Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and family have donated Rs 450 crore. Also, the Prime Minister will be laying the foundation for an 850-bed research hospital which is being set up by IT company Mindtree, Bommai added.

After IISC, the Prime Minister will be heading to Kommaghatta to lay the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project and inauguration or foundation stone for railway and road projects, and multi-modal logistic parks.

Stating that the suburban railway is needed for Bengaluru to connect the city to the outskirts, the Chief Minister said talks have been going on for a while regarding the Rs 15,000 crore-worth project and a firm decision has been taken to start the work with the BJP government coming to power.

"It will be a big gift from Modiji to the people of Bengaluru, in areas where there is no metro connectivity on the outskirts," he said, adding that about six railway projects will be launched along with National Highway projects, and the foundation will be laid for Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) from Dobuspet to Hoskote.

The CM said that from there, the Prime Minister will be heading to Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), where he will unveil the statue of Ambedkar and inaugurate BASE.

Educational institutions located on these routes and in these areas will be closed for security purposes. Hereâ€™s the full list of institutions that will be closed on June 20:

From BASE, PM Modi will head to Mysuru. In Mysuru, the Prime Minister will be visiting Chamundi hills to offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and its royals, and will also pay a visit to Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the state. On June 21, Modi will be participating in the Yoga Day event at the Palace premises in Mysuru, he added.

With PTI inputs