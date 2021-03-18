PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath among top BJP leaders to campaign for TN polls

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and actor Radha Ravi are some of the other star campaigners for the BJP.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its list of star campaigners for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 and for the bye-elections in the Kanyakumari Parliamentary Constituency. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda as well as Union Ministers like Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy and MoS Road Transport and Highways General VK Singh (Retd).

The list of 30 names also includes Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Others who are among the star campaigners are BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, who is also the party in-charge for Tamil Nadu elections and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya.

D Purandeswari, Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, L Ganesan, VP Duraisamy, KT Raghavan, Sasikala Pushpa, actor Gautami Tadimalla, actor Radha Ravi, Dr KP Ramalingam, Gayatri Devi, Ramkumar Ganesan, Vijaya Shanthi, Actor Senthil, Vellore Ibrahim, professor Raama Sreenivasan and professor Kanaga Sabapathi.

The BJP has allied with the ruling AIADMK in the state of Tamil Nadu and is contesting from 20 seats in Tamil Nadu. The saffron party had announced the names of its candidates who will be contesting the elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan will be contesting the Assembly polls from Dharapuram constituency, while Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai. BJP State Vice President and former IPS officer K Annamalai will make his electoral debut from the Aravakurichi seat against DMKâ€™s NR Elango.

The Assembly elections in the state of Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6, and the results will be declared on May 2.