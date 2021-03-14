BJP list for TN polls: Khushboo to contest from Thousand Lights, H Raja from Karaikudi

The BJP is in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and is contesting from 20 seats in TN.

The BJP on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. The party, which is ruling at the Centre, is in alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, and has been given 20 seats. The party has announced a first list with the names of six candidates.

Rajya Sabha MP and National General Secretary Arun Singh announced the list of candidates on Sunday. Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan will contest the Assembly polls from Dharapuram constituency, while Khushboo Sundar will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai. BJP State Vice President and former IPS officer K Annamalai will make his electoral debut from the Aravakurichi seat against DMKâ€™s R Elango.

Senior BJP leader in Tamil Nadu H Raja will contest from Karaikudi. H Raja was elected from Karaikudi Assembly constituency in 2001 and had contested and lost the seat in 2006 and 2016 Assembly polls. He had also unsuccessfully contested from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency thrice -- 1999, 2014 and 2019.

BJP Womenâ€™s Wing Chief Vanathi Srinivasan will face off against Congressâ€™s Mayura Jayakumar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore South. Vanathi Srinivasan had contested in the 2016 Assembly polls from Coimbatore South and had lost. Khushboo Sundar, who was eyeing the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency has been allotted the Thousand Lights constituency and will go up against DMKâ€™s Dr N Ezhilan. Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan will face off against DMKâ€™s Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.

BJPâ€™s MR Gandhi will contest in Nagercoil Assembly constituency. Apart from the six names, the party is yet to release the names for the other 14 Assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency, Kanyakumari, for which a bye-election is also scheduled for April 6. Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 and the results for the polls will be declared on May 2.

