Plea in SC seeks withdrawal of observation by judge in Nupur Sharma case

The Supreme Court tore into Nupur Sharma when she sought to club all the FIRs against her, saying her ‘loose tongue set the country on fire’.

news Court

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court demanding withdrawal of Justice Surya Kant's observations made during the hearing of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's case regarding clubbing of all FIRs in connection with her remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The letter petition filed by Ajay Gautam, addressed to the Chief Justice of India, said that the court’s comments should be declared “uncalled for and withdrawn”.

The plea sought a direction to the bench headed by Justice Surya Kant to withdraw the observations in the matter of Nupur Sharma so that she gets a chance of fair trial. The plea added that observations made by the court directly affect/effect the merit of the case and in the mind of the trial court which “deprives Nupur Sharma from fair trial and natural justice”. The plea sought a direction to declare the observation made by Justice Surya Kant in the matter uncalled for.

The plea also said that the judges’ remarks — which link Sharma’s comments to the recent killing of an Udaipur tailor who expressed support for her — justifies the murder and would amount to absolving the killers, India.com reported. Earlier, during the day the Supreme Court minced no words in slamming suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad sparked a controversy. It said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and her irresponsible remarks shows that she is "obstinate and arrogant".

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Sharma, mentioned the plea before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala seeking transfer of all FIRs filed against her to Delhi. However, the bench reprimanded Sharma for making irresponsible comments against a religion during a TV debate. It said, "These remarks are very disturbing...shows her arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks?" Singh pointed at the written apology issued by her.

Sharma had moved the top court seeking transfer of several FIRs, registered against her in many states for alleged remarks to Delhi for investigation. She contended she is constantly facing threats to her life from unsocial elements despite withdrawing her comments.

Read: Nupur Sharma ‘single handedly responsible for what’s happening in India’, says SC

Also read: Nupur Sharma case: SC pulls up Times Now for holding debate on Gyanvapi mosque issue