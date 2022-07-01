Nupur Sharma ‘single handedly responsible for what’s happening in India’, says SC

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country... she should apologise to the whole nation," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 1, strongly criticised suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, observing that her remarks on the Prophet are ‘single-handedly’ responsible for the tension in the country. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sharma for clubbing the FIRs filed against her in various places over her controversial remarks on the Prophet. However, the Supreme Court reprimanded her for ‘igniting emotions’ across the country. The court also questioned the news channel Times Now, which is where she made her remarks, and asked why the channel was debating the Gyanvapi mosque issue when it was sub-judice.

"What is the business of the TV channel to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?" the Supreme Court bench said, also adding that Nupur Sharma made the remarks “either for cheap publicity, political agenda or for some nefarious activities.”

Terming her remarks about the Prophet “disturbing,” Supreme Court asked, "What is her business to make these remarks? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening in the country,” the apex court added.

“We saw the debate on how she was incited. But they way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country,” Justice Surya Kant, who was on the bench, said. When Nupur’s counsel said she was responding to Navika Kumar during the debate, the apex court said that there should have been a case against the debate host too, then.

The Supreme Court then refused to entertain her petition, following which her counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea.