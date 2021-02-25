Planning to visit TN? Here are the new guidelines

The government of Tamil Nadu now reports around 450 new cases of COVID-19 everyday.

The government of Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, issued fresh guidelines for people coming to the state from abroad and other states in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the revised guidelines, people coming to Tamil Nadu from Kerala and Maharashtra will have to undergo a mandatory home quarantine of seven days.

A day after state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan expressed concern over the plateauing of the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government has issued fresh guidelines in relation to testing and quarantine for people entering Tamil Nadu. Here are the new guidelines for those planning to arrive at Tamil Nadu.