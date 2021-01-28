Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Life Mission project houses, 2.5 lakh houses built so far

CM Pinarayi attended the house-warming ceremony of Vattiyoorkavu native Prabha.

As part of Kerala Governmentâ€™s Life Mission project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 2.5 lakh houses in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Hailing it as an inimitable housing project in the history of Kerala, the Chief Minister attended the house-warming ceremony of Vattiyoorkavu native Prabha. The CM announced the milestone of completion of 2.5 lakh houses via video conference.

The 600 sq feet house was built on 2.5 cents of land and reportedly constructed at the cost of Rs 8 lakh. The CM said this is a very proud moment for the LDF government as 2,50,547 houses have been completed in four and a half years. He also mentioned that this scheme is making a big difference for many people in the state. He assured that the government is continuing to examine the applications received and that all those eligible would be provided housing.

So far, 2.5 lakh houses have been completed under the Life Mission scheme. The CM revealed that the government had spent Rs 8,823.20 crore so far for housing through various schemes. According to officials, the remaining houses that are yet to be completed as part of the project will also be ready soon.

The Life Mission project is part of the LDF governmentâ€™s development vision. In the first phase of Life Mission, 52, 607 houses were completed. In the second phase, the total number of beneficiaries stands at 98,326. According to the CMO, 108 Gram Panchayats have fully met their target.

Controversies:

Under the Life Mission project, the UAE Red Crescent Societies agreed to provide 10 million UAE dirhams for constructing houses for those affected in the recent Kerala flood. The Government of Kerala and UAE Red Crescent entered into an understanding and signed a MoU. The project ran into controversy after Congress MLA Anil Aikkara lodged a complaint on the basis of which the central agency registered a crime.



