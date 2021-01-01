In pics: Samantha to Allu Arjun, here's how Tollywood celebrated New Year

While some flew to vacation spots, some others had cosy, low key celebrations at home.

Flix Tollywood

2020 was a rough year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. For many, 2021 offers some hope for things to change. Tollywood celebrities are no different and welcomed the New Year in their own way. While some flew to vacation spots to spend the last day of 2020 and welcome the 2021 sunrise, some others had cosy, low key celebrations at home.

For Mahesh Babu and his family, it was a small gathering of six to eight people. They had a simple in-house New Year party with cake. Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared the photos of their celebrations. The children and adults can be seen sharing smiles and hugs.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni flew to Goa to celebrate New Year with their close friends. Samantha posted pictures of their time with friends, and also shared an adorable picture of her wishing Chaitanya a happy New Year.

Newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu flew to Shimla along with their friends and kickstarted the New Year with snow. Kajal shared a lot of beautiful pictures from their vacation on Instagram, where she can be seen having a gala time with her husband and friends.

For Allu Arjun and family, it was an evening spent in the backyard with colourful lighting. Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun's wife, also shared the pics of their kids, Ayan and Arha, and posted on how the cosy celebration went.

Rashmika Mandanna is having a blast in Goa with her â€˜Goa gangâ€™. She had flown to Goa to celebrate the New Year with her friends. Rashmika also made a surprise Live video for her followers on Instagram and she shared sneak peeks of her vacation.

Ram Charan and Varun Tej, both from the Konidela family, have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in home quarantine. The duo shared an emotional note on social media on how the year had been. Meanwhile, Upasana, Ram Charan's wife, sent a special COVID-19 bash cake to uplift Varun Tej's spirits.

