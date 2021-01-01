Allu Arjun gets hand drawn sketch from Brahmanandam as New Year gift

Brahmanadam took 45 days to draw the pencil sketch.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has received a beautiful hand drawn pencil sketch from veteran actor Brahmanadam as a New Year gift. Allu Arjun revealed that the pencil portrait of Lord Venkateswara/Balaji was the result of 45 days of hard work put in by Brahmanadam. Allu Arjun posted the picture and said, “The most priceless gift I received from our beloved Brahmanadam garu. 45 days of work. Hand Drawn Pencil Sketch. Thank you.”

Allu Arjun was mesmerised and awed by the ‘clean pencil’ work by Brahmanadam, he said in a video that was shared by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy on Instagram.





Brahmanadam is a popular comedian who has appeared in thousands of Telugu movies, and holds the record for the most number of screen credits of a living person to his name.The actor has a huge fan base for his comic timing and hilarious expressions.



The combination of Allu Arjun and Brahmanandam has tickled the funny bone of the audience in several movies such as Race Gurram, Julai, S/o Satyamurthy and others. Their combination in Race Gurram is especially worth a mention, with Brahmanadam playing the role of an undercover cop, Kill Bill Pandey.



Brahmanadam has also acted with several stars like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ravi Teja and others.



Apart from pencil art, Brahmanandam is also known for his sculpting skills. He loves reading in his free time too. Brahmanadam made his debut with Aha Naa Pellanta in 1987 and there has been no looking back for the actor since then. With his brilliant performances, he has managed to connect with the audience and stay relevant in the industry till date.

Recently, he called Bigg Boss contestant Syed Sohel who emerged third on the show, and congratulated him on his victory. He also reportedly said that he would act for ‘free’ in Syed Sohel’s future film.



Meanwhile, Allu Aruju along with his wife Sneha Reddy and children Ayan and Arha, had a cosy and low key New Year celebration at their home in Hyderabad.