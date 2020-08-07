In pics: The Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj story

We take you through the Rana-Miheeka story in pictures, from their childhood to the wedding.

Flix Wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to get married on August 8 in Hyderabad. Though it will be a small wedding with limited guests, fans of the Baahubali actor cannot get enough of the couple.

For those who don't know, Rana is the son of Telugu producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and Lakshmi, and is also related to the Akkineni family. Rana's aunt Lakshmi Daggubati (another Lakshmi) was married to Nagarjuna and they have a son together, Naga Chaitanya. Here's Rana with Naga Chaitanya when they were children.

Rana is also close friends with Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son. Rana and Ram Charan went to the same school. Meanwhile, Miheeka is from the Bajaj family which is into jewellery design. Her family owns Krsala Jewels and she herself is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka often shares pictures from her childhood on Instagram. Here's one such blast from the past collage that she put up. She's seen here with her father Suresh Bajaj.

Her mother Bunty Bajaj is the director of Krsala. Here's a picture of Suresh and Bunty Bajaj.

Miheeka's brother Samarth shares a close relationship with her and Miheeka often shares pictures of the two of them together. Samarth is married to Sasha Rawal.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Rana had revealed that Miheeka and he share the same social circle.

“Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai,” he said.

On May 12 this year, Rana posted a photo of him and Miheeka together, declaring that she had said 'yes' to his proposal.

Just nine days later, on May 21, the couple got engaged in a ceremony held at Ramanaidu Studios.

In June, the couple had yet another pre-wedding celebration for which Miheeka wore a gorgeous lavender lehenga.

The date for the wedding was fixed as August 8 and the pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. Here's a photo of Rana and Miheeka from their haldi ceremony held on Thursday.

Producer Suresh Babu told TNM that all the guests and staff who will be present at the wedding and celebrations have been tested for coronavirus. The staff is staying on the premises and is in quarantine. The wedding will take place at Ramanaidu Studios. Bunty Bajaj has also shared several photos from the pre-wedding celebrations.

While Miheeka looked smashing in her yellow lehenga with unique seashell jewellery, she also posed in Bunty's wedding lehenga.

Her makeup artist Tamanna Rooz has also been sharing pictures on her Instagram.

