Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding festivities: All guests tested for coronavirus

Rana’s father and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu spoke to TNM about the safety measures taken for the celebrity wedding on August 8.

The biggest celebrity wedding of 2020 is just around the corner, as Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are set to take the plunge on August 8. With the serious pandemic situation in Hyderabad and across India, very few guests will be attending the wedding, as in most lockdown weddings. Going one cautionary step further, the guests have also all been tested for COVID-19, Rana’s father and film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu told TNM.

“All the people who are coming from our family and their family have gone through COVID tests. So far, by god’s grace, everyone is negative. Even the chefs, cooks, and servers are also being tested, and they are quarantined and staying in the guest house,” Suresh Babu said, adding that the family is also keeping the number of people in attendance well under 50, while taking all the necessary precautions. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed carefully, he stressed.

The wedding will take place at Ramanaidu Studios in Jubilee hills, and only Rana and Miheeka’s families will be present.

Noting that these are very difficult times, Suresh Babu said, “We normally want to do things much larger than life and stuff like that, but these are times that you need to conduct yourselves properly.”

Other events related to the wedding, like the ‘Pelli Koduku’ function (a ceremony where rituals are performed by the family to prepare the groom for the wedding ceremony), Satyanarayana puja, haldi and mehndi ceremonies will happen in Rana and Miheeka’s houses. “All these will be small events for the same guests ... either my family or their family or a mix of both the families. There will not be any external guests,” Suresh Babu said.

Earlier in June, Miheeka had shared photos from her pre-wedding celebrations, in which she wore an embroidered designer mask to match her clothes. Photos from more recent pre-wedding events have also started doing the rounds on social media.