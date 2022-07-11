In pics: Rajinikanth, Suriya, SRK and others from Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding

Vignesh Shivan shared pictures with celebrities from across film industries to celebrate one month since his wedding with actor Nayanthara.

To celebrate one month since his wedding with actor Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan has shared pictures of the ceremony that show a star-studded event on social media. The wedding saw several celebrities from across film industries in attendance, including Superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated composer AR Rahman and more. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in a resort at Chennai’s OMR.

Vignesh Shivan shared group pictures in which actors Suriya and Jyothika, Vijay Sethupathi and others were seen. He also dedicated a post to composer Anirudh Ravichander, expressing his gratitude and saying, “Without ur music this wouldn’t be possible (sic).” Vignesh also posted a series of pictures with Shah Rukh Khan interacting with the newly-weds and others, calling the Bollywood star “a humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being.”

He also shared pictures in which Vignesh and Nayanthara are seen interacting with Rajinikanth. Sharing the photos, Vignesh wrote, “With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir! Blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with so much of positivity and good will.Happy to share some great moments on the one month anniversary of our special day #dreamymoments #wikkinayanwedding." In another set of pictures, the couple is seen taking the blessings of composer AR Rahman, who had attended the wedding with his son and composer Ar Ameen.

Nayanthara, who is fondly known as ‘lady superstar’ by fans, is one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. She and Vignesh met each other on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which the latter directed. The film co-starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. In 2022, the actors teamed up again for the recently released Tamil romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred Samantha. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have also started their production banner called Rowdy Pictures, which bankrolled the critically acclaimed Tamil film Koozhangal, which was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2022.

Rowdy Pictures had also bankrolled the 2021 Tamil movie Netrikann, which premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. In Netrikann, Nayanthara plays the role of a visually impaired person, who gets caught in a criminal case after boarding a cab driven by the character played by actor Ajmal. The film was helmed by director Milind Rau.

(With IANS inputs)