As Tamil Nadu goes for polling to elect its state government on Tuesday, many Kollywood stars and celebrities came out to cast their votes. Photos and videos of the actors and celebrities taken at their respective polling booths, have gone viral on social media.

Actor Vijay, who is popularly known as ‘Thalapathy’ among fans, came to cast his vote at a polling booth located in Neelankarai, Chennai on Tuesday. The actor surprised everyone by arriving at the polling booth on a bicycle. Donning a greet T-shirt and face mask, the actor was seen cycling on a red and black coloured bicycle. As soon as the photos became viral, many theories and speculations about the actor’s decision to arrive in a bicycle started floating around on social media. The most popular among those, suggests that Vijay came on a bicycle to protest against the surge in petrol and diesel prices. However, the actor’s team clarified that the only reason Vijay had decided to ride a cycle to the booth was because it was just one street away from his house.

Actor Ajith and his wife, actor Shalini, were spotted at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur at around 07:00 am. Apart from photos of the couple waiting in the polling booth, a video of Ajith has also been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Ajith can be seen taking away the phone from an unmasked fan who tried to click photos along with the actor without his consent. While a section of the netizens extended their support to the actor and condemned people taking photos of actors without their consent, others scrutinized Ajith for not indulging his fans.

Superstar Rajinikanth arrived at his polling station in Stella Maris College at around 07:00 am. He was one of the first to vote at his polling booth that falls under the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. Choosing not to endorse any political party, the actor did not speak to the media after casting his vote and returned to his Poes Garden residence.

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan too was one of the early voters at his polling booth in Chennai High School, Teynampet. The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief arrived at the polling booth with his daughters, actor Shruti Haasan and actor Akshara Haasan. He headed to Coimbatore, the location from where he is contesting the TN Assembly Elections, shortly after casting his vote in Chennai.

Actor Vikram was spotted at a polling booth in Chennai’s Besant Nagar. The actor was seen in a light blue shirt and formal pants. Noting the new hairdo, fans have been speculating that the actor might be growing his hair for sporting a new look in his upcoming movie, which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 60.

Photos of actors Suriya and Karthi which were taken at their polling booth, along with their father veteran actor Sivakumar, are also being widely circulated in social media.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan arrived at his designated polling booth alongside his wife to cast the vote. Sivakarthikeyan was seen wearing a white polka print shirt.

BJP candidate Khushboo Sundar, who is contesting from the Thousand Lights constituency, also took to social media to share with fans that she has cast her vote.

Many other actors such as Vishnu Vishal, Siddharth, Reginaa Cassandraa, Arun Vijay and Harish Kalyan among others have taken to social media to share with fans that they have cast their votes and have also urged everyone to do so.

The polling will be held between 7 am to 7 pm on April 6. Over 6.28 crore voters in Tamil Nadu are likely to exercise their right to vote on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up around 88,000 polling stations in the state of Tamil Nadu.