In pics: Niharika and Chaitanya host wedding reception in Hyderabad

The couple had a destination wedding on December 9 in Udaipur.

Flix Tollywood

Niharika and Chaitanya, after their destination wedding in Udaipur, threw a reception party in Hyderabad at the JRC Convention Center in Jubilee Hills on Friday night. The event was attended by members from both the families and their friends circle who could not make it to the wedding in Rajasthan. Niharika got married to Chaitanya on December 9 with about 120 guests from their family and friends circle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the reception photos that have been circulating online, Niharika can be seen looking regal in a mint coloured embroidered lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She sports a curly haired bun and a veil over her head. Chaitanya looked radiant in a pale violet coloured sherwani with a shawl and a neck piece. The men from the Tollywood family â€” Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nagababu and Varun Tej â€” preferred to present themselves in formal suits.

According to sources, the reception party was hosted by Chaitanya's family and so, not many people from the industry were invited. In the pictures on social media, Chiranjeeviâ€™s family, including Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, were seen sharing the stage with the newlyweds.

Niharika and Chaitanya's families held grand pre-wedding festivities in their three-day stay in Udaipur, for which the Konidela, Allu and Jonnalagadda families flew in private jets to the destination. The families had fun celebrating Sangeet, Mehendi, pool party, and Haldi events among others.

Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer K Naga Babu, who is also the brother of actor-politicians Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

On the work front, Niharika was last seen in movies like Oka Manasu, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and she has also been a television presenter for Dhee Juniors on ETV. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. Chaitanya is currently working in Tech Mahindra and is a graduate from the Indian School of Business.