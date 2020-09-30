Pics of Mohanlal at his organic farm in Kochi go viral

The star, who came down to Kochi from Chennai post the lockdown, took care of the farm with keen interest.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently posted photos from his farm in Kochi’s Elamakkara on his Instagram and they immediately went viral. According to sources close to the actor, the farm is completely organic in which he cultivates tomatoes, lettuce, ladies’ finger, among others. The star, who was at his farm during the lockdown, took care of it with keen interest, say sources.

The star’s close associate was quoted by TOI as saying, “Mohanlal sir is cultivating vegetables such as ladies finger, different types of beans, lettuce, papaya, tomato and so on in his fifty-cent land beside the house. Post lockdown, when he came down to Kochi from Chennai, he began farming at Elamakkara. He got a lot of free time to concentrate on farming due to the pandemic.”

It may be noted here that megastar Mammootty recently shared pics of the rare sundrop fruit harvested from his garden. The star wrote on his social media page: “Harvesting Sun Drops.”

Actor Jayaram had also revealed that the Onam Sadya prepared at his home this year was from vegetables harvested from his garden. Several other actors also revealed that they were into farming during the lockdown, thereby spending their time productively.

On the work front, Mohanlal recently joined the sets of Drishyam 2, the sequel to the smash-hit Drishyam which released in 2013. Director Jeethu Joseph has retained the same core team for the sequel. While Mohanlal will be reprising the role of George Kutty, Meena will be seen as Rani George, with Ansiba and Esther Anil playing their daughters as in the prequel. The star cast will also include Siddique, Asha Sharath and Kalabhavan Shajon, who played pivotal roles in the prequel reprising their roles.

Drishyam 2 will also introduce some new characters with the addition of Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Saikumar. Reports suggest that the film is set seven years after the prequel and will show how well the family is doing. It will be a complete family entertainer devoid of any thriller elements, say sources.

After completing Drishyam 2, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will be teaming again for Ram, which was announced some time ago. Ram will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Plans are on to shoot the film in various locations in the UK, Africa and Middle East with a huge budget allocated. Ram is an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Mohanlal currently has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in the post-production mode. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the most popular of the Marakkars. The technical crew of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair. The film’s release date is expected to be announced after theatres reopen.

Mohanlal is also set to make his directorial debut with Barroz 3D. More details about this ambitious project are awaited. This film will go on the floors next year, according to sources.

