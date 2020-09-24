Mammootty posts pics of harvesting his favourite fruit

Posting the pictures, Mammootty wrote on his social media page: “Harvesting Sun Drops.”

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam mega star Mammootty was recently in the news for inspiring his fans with his workout pics. The star set some serious fitness goals for his fans and now he is back in the news for posting another picture. This time, the star has showed his gardening skills.

When he celebrated his 69th birthday recently, it was revealed that his favourite fruit is the Sundrop fruit known as guyabilla in Malayalam. Mammootty’s daughter even arranged for a special cake that had this fruit as the topping. At that time, it was revealed that the Sundrop tree in Mammootty’s garden is bearing fruit which made his birthday even more special. And now, Mammootty has posted pictures of harvesting the three fruits from his garden. Posting the pictures, Mammootty wrote on his social media page: “Harvesting Sun Drops.”

Meanwhile, the star has a number of films in different stages of production. He is expected to resume shooting for his films very soon, now that the lockdown has been lifted.

Mammootty’s One is in the post-production mode while The Priest is in the making. One is a political drama in which Mammootty plays the chief minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this flick. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions. The film is currently in the post-production mode and its release date is yet to be announced.

The star’s other project is The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

There were reports earlier that The Priest is a thriller that has impressed the star so much that he allotted dates for it on a priority basis. Director Jofin T Chacko, in an interview earlier, revealed that he had completed shooting Mammootty’s portions and needs to shoot some scenes with Manju Warrier. The shooting will resume after the lockdown ends and will be shot in Kochi and Kuttikanam, he added.

Mammootty’s last film to hit the marquee was the family entertainer Shylock that released on January 23 this year. The film was directed by Ajai Vasudev, who teamed up with the mega star for the third time.

Shylock was scripted by debutants, Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George produced the venture under his banner Goodwill Entertainment. Meena and Tamil actor Raj Kiran played important roles in this film which had Mammootty playing a moneylender. While Gopi Sundar composed the tunes for this flick, the lyrics were penned by Harinarayanan, and Renadive cranked the camera for this venture. The movie was dubbed and released in Tamil under the title Kuberan.

With Mammootty posting pictures regularly and showing a glimpse of his personal life, fans are eager to see him back on the sets.

