PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal at Bengaluru airport: Five things to know

The new terminal was initially supposed to be opened in March 2021 but construction was delayed because of the pandemic.

The new terminal at Bengaluruâ€™s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is all set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 when he will inaugurate it. The new terminal was initially supposed to be opened in March 2021 but construction was delayed because of the pandemic. An 84-second video of the upcoming terminal went viral on social media in October and was even shared by several ministers in Karnataka. The terminal has been said to capture the â€˜ethos of Namma Bengaluru as the garden city.â€™ Here are five things to know about the upcoming terminal:

> Construction

The construction of the new terminal is set to happen in two phases. Phase 1 has been completed and occupies 255,000 square kilometers. Reports say that Phase 2 is still in the planning stage.

> Infrastructure

The terminal is expected to have trees, a pond and small gardens with local plants. Phase 1 of the terminal is unofficially called the â€˜Garden Terminalâ€™ and is also expected to have a large indoor garden as well.

> Passenger volume

Phase 1 of the new terminal that will be inaugurated on November 11 will be able to handle 25 million passengers per annum. Once Phase 2 of the terminal is inaugurated, 45 million passengers per annum can be accommodated.

> Additional features

The first phase of the terminal will have 90 check-in counters, 22 security check lanes, 36 emigration counters, 60 immigration counters, and nine baggage claim counters. These numbers are expected to go up once the second phase is completed.

> Design

The terminal is designed by the architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), which is based in the USA. The civil construction of the new terminal was undertaken by Larsen & Toubro, which is based in Mumbai.

