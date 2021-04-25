In Pics: Chennai's roads deserted during Sunday's total lockdown

Chennaiâ€™s roads bore a deserted look, not dissimilar to the summer of 2020, as residents remained indoors.

news Coronavirus

Chennai on Sunday saw a complete lockdown in the city to combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Most workplaces, excluding those which handled essential products or services remained shut in the city. Chennaiâ€™s roads bore a deserted look, not dissimilar to the summer of 2020, as residents remained indoors.

Visuals and photographs collected by TNM from across the city showed that residents were abiding by the rules and staying indoors. Only the odd delivery executives from Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo were seen riding on the roads to their destinations. While restaurants were open, they only offered take-aways.

On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced further restrictions including the closure of cinema theatres and malls. Recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, spas and salons will also be closed from Monday.

Greater Chennai Police put out a warning on Saturday which said any private vehicles, playing for non-emergency purposes within city limits will be detained.

Sunday, being the first day of weekend lockdown, saw empty roads and shuttered down shops. The scene was the same in different parts of the state from Coimbatore to Chennai to Madurai to Kanyakumari.

With the state already closing down beaches across its borders a couple of weeks ago, the Besant Nagar beach in Chennai wore a deserted look on Sunday as well. The Marina promenade, a favourite weekend hangout spot in the city, too was people-free.

As for Nungambakkam, a busy neighbourhood in the heart of the city, itâ€™s usually jam-packed roads were sans traffic. The arterial Nungambakkam high road which connects to different parts of the city bore a deserted look with only food delivery personnel riding on the roads.

Cathedral road meanwhile saw shops, including clothing establishments that would have seen large footfalls on Sunday closed due to the pandemic.

Parrys Corner, a busy commercial centre in Chennai, also looked like a quiet residential neighbourhood.

Residential areas such as Mandaveli, Besant Nagar, and Anna Nagar had deserted streets and shops and other eateries in the area too remained closed for customers. Ever bustling Ashok Nagar and Koyambedu areas too were deserted.