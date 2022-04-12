Pics: Chennai IT firm gifts cars to 100 employees

The cars were gifted to 100 employees who have stayed with the Ideas2IT firm for 10 years, to reward their loyalty, the company said.

Almost 100 employees of a Chennai-based Information Technology (IT) company were in for a surprise on Monday, April 11, when they were each gifted cars by their company. The firm, Ideas2IT, said that the gift of Maruti Suzuki cars was for 100 of their ‘most loyal’ employees, who have stayed with the company for 10 years. Ideas2IT has about 500 employees in total, news agency ANI reported.

The cars were gifted to the employees for their “constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company’s success and growth”. "We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees," ANI quoted Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT, as saying.

The founder and chairman of the company, Murali Vivekanand said that the cars were not a gift from the firm, but rather, the employees “earned it with their hard work”. “Awarding these cars is just the first step. We plan to roll out more such initiatives in the near future," he said.

According to an employee of Ideas2IT, the organisation is generous with rewards, and has previously awarded employees with gifts including iPhones and gold coins. "It is always great to receive gifts from the organisation; on every occasion, the company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. A car is a very big thing for us," the employee, Prasath, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Recently, on April 8, the CEO of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Kissflow, gifted luxury cars to a few employees. The BMW cars reportedly worth over Rs 1 crore were given to five senior management executives for their loyalty and assisting the company in “digging gold”. "The cars are for these five who were with me when I dug 100 feet for gold (setting up Kissflow while others left the organisation midway)," CEO Suresh Sambandam said, according to Business Standard. The ceremony was done in a dramatic way, with some of the five employees reportedly getting to know about it only hours earlier.