In pics: Celebrities galore attend reception of Jayasudha’s son

Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, other prominent personalities from the south including Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini Maniratnam and Ramya Krishnan attended the event.

Several prominent personalities from across India made a beeline to the reception of popular Telugu actor-politician Jayasudha’s elder son Nihar Kapoor in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Nihar tied the knot with Amrit Kaur, reported to be a Delhi-based marketing executive.

The reception held in Hyderabad saw several Tollywood giants, from Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nandamuri Balakrishna, attend the event. Other prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry included veteran actor Mohan Babu, directors like Raghavendra Rao, SS Rajamouli and Krish, besides producer Allu Aravind and his family. Actor-producer Naresh, who was elected as the President of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA), was also present.

Other prominent personalities from the south who were in attendance included Khushbu Sundar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Ramya Krishnan, Sumalatha, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Lissy, Rajasekhar, Jeevitha, Ali and Nadhiya among others. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon were also present.

Jayasudha, a popular actor in the 1970s and 1980s, has played the leading role in many films. In May last year, Jayasudha and Nihar met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad and formally joined the party.

The actor had quit the Congress to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2016 but remained largely inactive.

She was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from the Secunderabad constituency in 2009, prior to the state’s bifurcation, when YS Rajsekhar Reddy had been leading the Congress. She, however, could not retain the seat in the 2014 election.

In 2017, Nitin Dwarkadas Kapoor, Jayasudha’s husband, had killed himself in Mumbai.

