In pics: Actor Hansika marries entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya in Rajasthan

The couple announced their engagement on November 2 this year.

Flix Wedding

Actor Hansika Motwani and entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya got married recently. The wedding reportedly took place at Mundota Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday, December 4. The wedding saw the attendance of close friends and family members. Although Hansika and Sohael are yet to share images from the wedding on social media, pictures from the ceremony went viral. Hansika is seen in a red bridal lehenga, while Sohael is seen in a Sherwani in the viral images. Earlier, the couple wore floral outfits for the mehendi ceremony.

Hansika and Sohael announced their engagement on November 2. Sharing photos from the engagement, Hansika wrote, “Now&Forever.” The photos featured Sohail proposing to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Multiple celebrities including anchor DD, actors Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Khushboo Sundar, and badminton star PV Sindhu, among others, dropped comments congratulating the couple.

On the professional front, the Singam 2 actor played the titular role in her 50th film Maha, which was written and directed by UR Jameel. Co-starring actor Srikanth in a pivotal role and actor Silambarasan in a cameo role, Maha was bankrolled by Mathi Azhagan under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment. The supporting cast included actors Manasvi Kottachi, Sujith Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran, among others She reportedly has other films like Partner, 105 Minutes, and My Name is Shruthi in the pipeline.









Credit: Instagram/ @hmonlyforyou