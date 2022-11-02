Actor Hansika announces engagement with businessman Sohail Kathuria

Amid speculations about her wedding, Hansika shared photos of her engagement and wrote, “Now&Forever.”

Flix News

Actor Hansika Motwani, who has predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films, announced on Wednesday, November 2, that she is engaged to businessman Sohail Kathuria. Amid speculations about her wedding, Hansika shared photos of her engagement and wrote, “Now&Forever.” The photos feature Sohail proposing to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Several celebrities including anchor DD, actors Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Khushboo Sundar, and badminton star PV Sindhu, among others, dropped comments congratulating the couple.

Media reports suggest that Hansika’s wedding is likely to take place in December this year. However, Hansika is yet to announce details about the wedding. Hansika was last seen in the Tamil film Maha, which featured her in the titular role. Written and directed by UR Jameel and produced by Mathi Azhagan under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment, Maha marked Hansika’s 50th film.

The crime thriller outing, which opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences, also starred actors Srikanth, Manasvi Kottachi, Sujith Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran, among others in pivotal roles, while Silambarasan was roped in for an extended cameo. She reportedly has other films like Partner, 105 Minutes, and My Name is Shruthi in the pipeline.

Hansika will be making her digital debut with My3, directed by Rajesh for Disney Plus Hotstar. The actor has reportedly been roped in to essay the role of a robot in the web series. My3 co-stars Mugen Rao, Shanthnoo Bhagyaraj, Janani Iyer, Ashna Zaveri and Subbu Panchu.

The title and first look poster from one of her upcoming projects directed by filmmaker duo Sabari-Guru Saravanan of Koogle Kuttappan fame, were unveiled in October this year. The film has been titled Guardian. The first look poster hints that Guardian belongs to the horror genre. It has music by Sam CS and cinematography by KA Shaktivel.