In pics: Kamal, AR Rahman, Aishwarya and others attend PS-2 trailer launch in Chennai

Flix Kollywood

The much-anticipated trailer and audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan-2 (PS-2) was held at a star-studded event in Chennai on Wednesday, March 29. The event was conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai. Mani Ratnam’s PS-II is the sequel to PS-1, both of which are based on Kalki’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The film is set to be released on April 28 across the world.

Actor and politician Kamal Hassan was in attendance along with MLA Durai Murugan, director Shankar, musician AR Rahman, and various cast members including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita, Parthibhan, Ashwin Kakumanu and Jayam Ravi. Here are the stars, in pictures:

Aishwarya Rai Bahchan (Queen Nandini) at the PS- I trailer launch



Trisha Krishnan (Kundavai Pirattiyar) Trisha Krishnan (Kundavai Pirattiyar)



Actor-politician Kamal Haasan (Credit: Twitter/LycaProductions)



Actor Parthibhan (Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar) Actor Parthibhan (Chinna Pazhuvettaraiyar)



Actor Sobhita Dhulipala (Vaanathi) Actor Sobhita Dhulipala (Vaanathi)



Actor-politician Sarath Kumar (Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar)



Actor Jayam Ravi (Arulmozhi Varman/Ponniyin Selvan)



Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi (Poonguzhali)



Music director AR Rahman



Actor Vikram (Vanthiyathevan)



Director Maniratnam





