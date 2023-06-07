In photos: A glimpse into Samantha’s Turkey trip

Samantha is in Turkey shooting for Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda

Flix Entertainment

Samantha, who is in Turkey, shooting for the movie Kushi, has shared several photos where she is clearly seen having a fun time and have aptly described them as “Best of these days.” Kushi has actor Vijay Deverakonda playing the male lead. And going by the pictures, the Turkey visit seems more like a workcation.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, the actor gives a glimpse of the hotel’s riverside view and a Turkish hammam. A hammam is an Ottoman version of a steam bath and rejuvenation. In another photo, she is lying in a car and reading Jung’s Seminar on Nietzsche’s Zarathustra.

Earlier, Samantha had shared a photo with Vijay Deverakonda with a caption, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by. What a year it has been!!”

Vijay Deverakonda also shared photos of his Turkey visit.

It must be noted that Samantha was earlier diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, a group of rare conditions for which the main symptoms are weak, painful or aching muscles. Since then, in a few interviews, she has talked about the challenges of working with such a health condition and her wish to “fight” and move ahead in her acting career.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is touted to be a romantic-comedy.

Apart from Samantha and Vijay, Kushi will also star Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya and others in supporting roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for Kushi, while Prawin Pudi has been roped in for editing.

The film will be released in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam — on September 1, 2023.

Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. The film did not perform well at the box-office. Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated Liger too had failed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Samantha will soon be seen in the Indian version of spy action thriller Citadel. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be playing the male lead. The Hollywood version has actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.