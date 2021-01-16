Photo of Vijay Sethupathi cutting cake with a sword goes viral, actor apologises

"Several people have told me that this is setting a bad example. In future, I would be more careful with these things," Vijay Sethupathi said.

Flix Controversy

A photo of Actor Vijay Sethupathi cutting cake with a sword has led to a massive debate on social media, with several people criticising him for setting a poor example. Now, the actor who is celebrating his 43rd birthday has put up a statement on the same, and apologised. Vijay Sethupathi explained that the photo was taken three days back at a shooting spot of his upcoming film with director Ponram, in which the sword "plays an important role."

"According to the story of the film, a sword plays an important part. So I used it to cut the cake with the crew. Several people have told me that this is setting a bad example. In future, I would be more careful with these things."

He has also apologised for the incident.

Vijay Sethupathi played the antagonist in the recently released Vijay film 'Master'. It was also recently announced that he will star in the Hindi remake of Maanagaram, which will be directed by Santosh Sivan.

In Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with Vetrimaaran for the first time for an upcoming project with Soori in the lead. Apparently, the actor has already joined the sets and heâ€™s believed to be playing a very pivotal role. He also has Tamil projects like Tughlaq Darbar and Vignesh Shivnâ€™s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara.

Vijay Sethupathi also has SP Jananathanâ€™s Laabam, which also stars Shruti Haasan. Bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi Productions in association with Arumuga Kumar, who had produced Sethupathiâ€™s Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, It will be a fresh pairing to see Sethupathi and Shruti coming together on screen.