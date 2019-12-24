Persons with disabilities protest against CAA, NRC in Kochi

CAA

Under a common collective named 'differentially abled against CAA', hundreds gathered at Marine Drive in Kochi to mark their agitation against the controversial legislation.

On par with agitations against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country, Kochi has also witnessed massive protests against the legislation for the past many days. On Tuesday, hundreds of persons with disabilities came out to mark their dissent over Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

Raising anti-CAA slogans, the protestors stated the importance of why such an agitation to save the secular face of the country, should be inclusive of every minority community.

"Both NRC and CAA are against marginalised communities. So it is important for every minority community in the country to come out against this legislation. As disabled persons, we suffer from many things, physically and emotionally, so it is significant that we register our solidarity. That is why we are here despite out various difficulties," Dr Reem S, assistant professor of Maharaja's College in Kochi told TNM while taking part in the protest.

Raising slogans, singing songs and reciting poems, the protestors started the agitation at 11 am on Tuesday.

Many family members also took part in the event.

"BJP government should scrap this discriminatory act as soon as possible. Our Constitution gives us the right to believe in any religion. Government is trying to choke the people with their ideology and legislations. The Union government is of the people who have the legacy of those who killed Mahatma Gandhi," said Gopalan, one of the protestors.

Various people from colleges and IT sector in Kochi came up to Marine Drive on Tuesday to proclaim their solidarity to the protest.

"I have been part of many protest against CAA in Kochi. But this one is very special," said Eldho Chirackachalil, an IT professional.

