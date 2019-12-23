‘Answer questions, don’t have emotional outbursts’: CM Pinarayi to PM Modi on CAA

CAA

In a Facebook post, Pinarayi criticised PM Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and added that his assurances sounded hollow.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday took to Facebook following Prime Minister Modi’s speech at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan addressing the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a Facebook post, CM Pinarayi asked the Prime Minister to ‘answer questions instead of having emotional outbursts.’

“Protests are happening across the country against the unconstitutional and anti democratic move. When people are questioning this policy, it is not befitting for a Prime Minister to resort to emotional outbursts,” the post read.

Pinarayi also said that the PM has said in his speech that caste and religion are not the criteria for any schemes.

“It is now upto to the Prime Minister to prove his words through deeds. The fundamental issue of the CAA is that it discriminates on the basis of religion...The answer they (people) need is about how religion can be a criteria for deciding on citizenship,” the post further added.

The CM also added that Modi’s assurances sounded hollow as Home Minister Amit Shah contradicted this claim.

“The majority of this country are in a struggle to uphold our constitution and its principles. Don’t underestimate their resolve, and their struggle must not be misrepresented,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a huge rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan where he addressed the nationwide anti CAA-NRC protests.

“I want to tell the 130 crore citizens of India that since my government has come to power, since 2014, there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere. Only after the SC order, this exercise was done for Assam. Lies are being spread,” Modi said during his speech.

However, Home minister Amit Shah has in more than one instance linked both the Citizenship Amendment Act to the National Register of Citizens stating that all ‘Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Christians’ excluding Muslims would be given citizenship, following which the NRC would be carried out to throw out ‘infiltrators’ in the country.