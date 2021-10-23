Perfume making, thrifting and more: Pre-Deepavali sustainable living workshop in Chennai

The Sunday Bazaar seeks to promote actionable lifestyle choices to promote conscious living and will be held on October 24 at Mount Road Social in Chennai.

news Environment

Ahead of Deepavali, two Chennai-based initiatives – Wasted 360 and The Artist Project – are attempting to promote fun through sustainable activities with a workshop and flea market to promote conscious living. Titled the Sunday Bazaar, the event will be held on October 24, Sunday, between 7 am and 11 pm at the Mount Road Social in Express Avenue Mall. The workshop will see events including perfume making, thrifting, and DIY products.

“There will also be a dedicated counter where you can drop off your old clothes and pick up clothes which have been donated. This is our attempt to promote thrifting or shopping used garments or other products which are in a good condition. It is an actionable and environmentally conscious shopping choice with the ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ mantra in mind, which is growing in popularity around the world,” says Ann Anra, founder of Wasted 360, a creative waste management venture. Wasted 360 has partnered with The Artist Project, a unique initiative to promote talented and handmade craftsmanship.

Wasted 360 will also feature its products, including coasters, dust bins, pen stands etc. made from tetra pack cartons collected in the city.

Perfume making

The Sunday Bazaar will have a one-hour perfume making workshop conducted by Ensens, a Chennai-based family-owned perfumery. The session will allow participants to decide the notes in their scent, and pick the right ingredients and customise it. Participants will learn to structure their own perfume and understand notes of scents and what ingredient goes into each note.

Handmade artefacts

The stalls at the event will have handmade products created from discarded glass, natural personal care products, wasted fabrics and sustainable resources for sale. The Artist Project will also sell hand-stitched fabric toys, crochet dreamcatchers and hanging lights, and blue pottery made by small-scale artisans. Blue pottery is an age-old craft that originated in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The blue comes from the dye used to colour the pots. Tholu bommalata lampshades, which are hand painted lampshades made of goat leather and teakwood, will also be available for sale.

Drop off old clothes

Guests can also bring their old clothes and drop them off at the event. The items accepted are menswear, womenswear, kidswear, fabric, curtains, bedsheets etc. The clothes will be donated to local NGOs and government schools. Businesses using fabric waste will also benefit from the donation drive. “The idea is to ensure that nothing goes to a landfill and everything is used, recycled and becomes raw material for other products. We also accept torn clothes which will be stitched back together and used. Guests have to bring the clothes in boxes and most importantly, make sure they are clean for the new owners to use them,” Ann adds.

Thrift store

The dedicated thrifting corner will have apparels in various sizes for both men and women. While most thrift experiences are online, particularly through social media, the event attempts to offer guests an in-person experience to come, feel, try-on and shop second hand apparel.

Check out The Artist Project and Wasted 360's Instagram pages for more information.