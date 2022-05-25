'People expect me to lead AIADMK': Sasikala reignites speculation of her joining

Sasikala said that the AIADMK is not a good opposition due to the current leadership, and that she would take power at the party ‘very soon’.

VK Sasikala, the aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa addressed the press on Wednesday, May 25, and said that the AIADMK is not properly working as an opposition party in the state. Sasikala, who has repeatedly stated that she will take back power in the AIADMK, of which she was once a part, hit out at both the AIADMK and the ruling DMK.

Speaking to reporters after attending a wedding in Chennai on Wednesday, May 25, she said that there will soon be ‘Amma’s rule’ in the AIADMK again. "Not only AIADMK cadres, but people also approach me and share their grievances. They said DMK completed one year, yet the party failed to provide the governance it promised during the elections. Now, considering the ground reality, we will definitely form Amma's regime very soon," Sasikala said during the press meet.

After being found guilty in a disproportionate assets case, Sasikala spent four years in a Bengaluru prison. She and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran were later sacked from the party. There has been speculation by several people that Sasikala might enter the AIADMK again, but party Joint-Coordinator and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has reiterated that there is no scope for Sasikala in the party on various occasions.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sasikala, responding to a question on whether the AIADMK will unite under her leadership, said, “I believe this 100%.” When asked about her return to the AIADMK, she responded that the cadres’ opinions are the deciding factor. She said, "You cannot compare Jayalalitha with her successors. If a party leader has been chosen by the cadres, then it will function as per their comment. But the situation is not the same in AIADMK now.” She further said that not all AIADMK leaders are against her. “Only a few leaders are talking against me for the sake of getting party posts, but who are they to decide in this matter?," she asked.

Responding to queries on the AIADMK’s efficacy as the opposition, she said "You are saying AIADMK failed to function properly as an opposition party in several matters. But, people opined that the party now is not functioning as a strong opposition at all, and they are expecting me to lead AIADMK.”

Referring to the recent killing of a BJP leader in Chennai in full public view, and the AIADMK’s claim that there have been 18 murders in the last 20 days in the city, Sasikala said that this was due to the “administration’s failure”.

