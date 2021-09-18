People are saying justice served faster than fast-track courts in Telangana: KTR

The minister said he was pained by the rape incident and added that just because ministers did not visit the grieving family, it doesn't mean that they do not care.

news Crime

Days after the prime accused in the Saidabad rape and murder case was found dead on a railway track, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said that according to people justice has been served even faster than a fast-track court in Telangana. The comment was made while KTR was interacting with reporters at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 18.

“A case of rape was reported. Our police were on the job. Just because the Chief Minister or I didn’t visit the family does it mean we don't care? We also have daughters. I was pained by the incident. People are saying that in Telangana justice is being served even faster than fast-track courts,” said KTR.

Later when TNM asked as a follow up if he really believed that justice has been served, Minister KTR said, “Yes, I believe so, at least that’s what I understand from what people are saying all over social media.”

Pallakonda Raju — the accused in the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Hyderabad’s Saidabad- was found dead on the railway tracks on September 16. The police later called it a suicide and claimed that he jumped in front of a moving train. However, Raju’s family member allege the police orchestrated a suicide.

Raju had absconded soon after the victim was found murdered on September 9. Based on CCTV footage and other leads collected, it was found that he was on the run. The Hyderabad police had formed several teams to trace the accused and nab him. On September 14, six days after the incident, the Commissioner of police had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information or leads which would help the police trace the accused. Two days later, he was found dead.

