#PawanKalyanRanaMovie: Leaked picture from upcoming film goes viral

Fans speculate that the look is from the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Ayyapanum Koshyum'.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyanâ€™s look from one of his upcoming films has been leaked online, which has gone viral. The photo is trending with the hashtag #PawanKalyanRanaMovie. Fans speculate that the look is from the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, in which Rana will share the screen with Pawan Kalyan for the first time.

The 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around two characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian and how they lock horns over a particular incident. Biju Menon played Ayyappan Nair, a policeman, and Prithviraj was seen as retired army person Koshy Kurian. In the Telugu version of the film, Ayyappan Nairâ€™s character is reportedly played by Pawan Kalyan, with Rana Daggubati as Koshy Kurianâ€™s character.



The film is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sitara Entertainments. The screenplay and dialogue writing is done by Trivikram Srinivas, while Sagar K Chandra is directing the project.

The makers of the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum have confirmed that Aishwarya Rajesh is going to be the leading lady for Rana Daggubatiâ€™s character, while the female lead to play opposite Pawan Kalyan is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers. However, according to reports, the makers are in talks with Nithya Menen for the role. Reports also suggest that Sai Pallavi was also in talks for the same role, however, the actor had to decline the role due to date clashes.

The producer of the venture, Naga Vamsi had earlier told the media that he liked Ayyappanum Koshiyum a lot when he watched it in Amazon Prime Video, and immediately bought the Telugu remake rights for it.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan awaits the release of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab on April 9. The film is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead.

