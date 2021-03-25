Photos of Mammootty, Mohanlal and Prithviraj from ‘Barroz’ launch go viral

Mollywood actor Mohanlal will be making his directorial debut with ‘Barroz: The Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure’.

Mollywood star Mohanlal’s new project Barroz:The Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure kickstarted with a puja on Wednesday in Kochi. The movie marks Mohanlal’s directorial debut. Many photos taken during the star-studded launch event have gone viral. Several celebrities such as Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyadarshan, Sibi Malayil, Antony Perumbavoor, and Santhosh Sivan among others attended the event.

Mohanlal shared the photos taken during the movie launch on Twitter. The photos show Mohanlal performing the puja along with his crew.

While many photos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media, photos of Mammootty, Prithviraj and Mohanlal taken together, have gone viral. In one of the photos, Prithviraj and Mohanlal are seen sharing a fist bump, while videos and photos of Mohanlal and Mammooty sitting next to each other, have also been circulated by fans. Netizens were excited to see the biggest stars of Mollywood coming together for the event. Prithviraj directed Mohanlal in his directorial debut Lucifer, and he's also making the sequel with the star.

Here are some of the viral photos from the event:

Barroz: The Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure explores the maritime history of Portugal, India and Africa. It is likely to be a 3D film, however the makers are yet to release official confirmation.

Ahead of the movie’s launch event, Mohanlal shared a video message, requesting everyone to support him in the new journey he is embarking on as a director.

In the video he said, "In the wonderful paths that life travelled through, I became an actor and a filmmaker, without realizing it. Cinema has become my life and livelihood. Now, I am starting another wonderful journey; with the start of the Barroz shoot on March 24, I am making my directorial debut. It is a blessing that I have Navodaya with me in their venture. I request that you support me as I embark on the Barroz journey."