Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The courtroom drama ‘Vakeel Saab’ is the Tollywood remake of the popular Hindi movie ‘Pink’.

The Tollywood movie Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, hit the big screens on April 9. Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of the popular Hindi movie Pink. Following its theatrical release, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of April 30. Speaking about the digital premiere, producer Dil Raju said in a statement, “Fans who have watched the movie in cinema halls have loved and appreciated the film, and for a producer, there is no greater feeling than this. However, due to these challenging times, a lot of our fans could not watch the movie in theatres and I believe this makes the digital premiere of Vakeel Saab even more special.”

Essaying the role of a lawyer, Pawan Kalyan is seen stepping into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes from Pink, while actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali, who also have lead roles, have reprised Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles from the original.

Shruti Haasan stars opposite Pawan as his wife in the courtroom drama. Prakash Raj too has been cast in a pivotal role. The film revolves around three girls who are caught in the midst of a serious legal case. The plot explores themes such as sexual violence against women and sexual consent. The movie was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai starring Kollywood star Ajith Kumar in the lead.

Vakeel Saab marks the last big-budget Tollywood movie that released in theatres before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic intensified across the country. The release of some of the most-anticipated Tollywood movies including Love Story, Tuck Jagadish and Virata Parvam, have been postponed in view of the spike in the number of cases.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the courtroom drama Vakeel Saab is bankrolled jointly by producers Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The movie has music by composer S Thaman. Pawan Kalyan took a break from movies after Agnyaathavaasi three years ago, to focus on his political career as the chief of the Jana Sena Party.

Pawan is currently working alongside Rana Daggubati in the Tollywood remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Watch the teaser of 'Vakeel Saab'