Watch: Pawan Kalyanâ€™s â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ teaser shows glimpses of courtroom drama

The film marks Pawan Kalyanâ€™s comeback to films after more than three years.

The teaser for Pawan Kalyanâ€™s highly anticipated Vakeel Saab is finally out. The minute-long teaser video gives a glimpse of the courtroom scenes from the film, which is a remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. Pawan Kalyan is seen in a lawyerâ€™s attire through most of the video, which ends with him reading a book while sitting in the back of a moving truck, which was earlier revealed as his first look from the film. Pawan Kalyan will be seen reprising the role played by Amitabh Bacchan in the Hindi original.

The teaser also includes action sequences shot inside a metro. Earlier in November, photos of Pawan Kalyan taking the Hyderabad metro rail from Madhapur to Miyapur had gone viral on social media. At the time, it was reported that the actor had taken the metro to attend the shoot of Vakeel Saab. The actor was seen travelling in the metro in a black suit and white shirt, and sporting a white face mask and black shades. He was accompanied by one of the producers of the film, â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju.

Watch the teaser of Vakeel Saab:

Pawan Kalyan recently completed the shooting of Vakeel Saab, which is directed by Sriram Venu. On New Yearâ€™s Eve, the makers released a poster featuring Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan, confirming that the teaser will be released for Sankranthi.

The film has Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising the roles played by Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang from the original Hindi film. Almost three years after her last collaboration with Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play his partner in the film. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, â€˜Dilâ€™ Raju and Sirish, with music by S Thaman.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, which released three years ago, Pawan Kalyan had taken a break from acting to focus on his political career, as the chief of the Jana Sena Party.

Rana Daggubati recently revealed that he will share the screen for the first time with Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming Telugu project, which is reported to be a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Pawan Kalyan nalso has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the works. There are also reports that the actor might reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas for another project. He also has a film with Gabbar Singh director Harish Kalyan in the pipeline.