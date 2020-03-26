To fight COVID-19, TRS public representatives pledge Rs 500 crore to CM Relief Fund

Earlier this week, several government officials donated their one-day salary, amounting to Rs 48 crore to the Telangana government.

Public representatives of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), including ministers, have pledged to contribute Rs 500 crore from various sources such as their salaries and constituency development funds to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said, "Happy and proud to announce that all Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of TRS have declared one year constituency development fund/MPLADs and salary (Approx Rs 500 crores) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund."

"Kudos to the leadership of the Chief Minister and our party president K Chandrasekhar Rao," he added.

The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture of his party representatives, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of the Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, announced a donation of Rs 2 crore. The cheque for Rs 2 crore was handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by her father and former senior IAS officer KR Venugopal.

Telugu film actor Nithiin also issued a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister and another Rs 10 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to buy the necessary equipment required at hospitals in both the states.

The Telangana government has announced a lockdown till March 31 and a curfew from 7 pm to 6 am, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government has said that one month's ration will be disbursed to those with white ration cards. A total of 12 kg of rice will be given to each person and Rs 1,500 would also be given to each family as financial assistance for buying essential items. An amount of Rs 2,417 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for this.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP MPs, MLCs and MLAs also decided to contribute a month's salary to the CM Relief Fund for tackling COVID-19.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators too, announced donation of one month's salary to the Andhra Pradesh CMRF.

