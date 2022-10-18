Pawan Kalyan launches tirade against YSRCP leaders, raises slipper to warn them

In a speech filled with strong language, Pawan Kalyan said that he would no longer remain silent on baseless allegations, and said that if anybody calls him 'package star' he would beat them with his slipper.

Launching a bitter attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday, October 17, said that if anybody calls him 'package star' he will beat up him with his slippers. He lashed out at YSRCP leaders for using abusive language and questioning his income sources. Pawan Kalyan removed one of his slippers in the middle of his speech and showed it while giving a strong warning to 'YSRCP goons'. The actor was furious at the ruling party for its personal attacks on him and warned them of serious consequences.

Pawan Kalyan, who returned from Visakhapatnam on Monday after the police barred him from addressing any meeting, addressed JSP workers at the party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. The actor-politician launched an all-out attack on the YSRCP leaders who have been targeting him. Ridiculing Pawan Kalyan, who is known as ‘power star’ in Tollywood, some ruling party leaders, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly termed him a 'package star' while alleging that he takes 'packages' from parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Pawan Kalyan challenged the ruling party to an open fight and said that he would no longer remain silent on baseless allegations. Using strong words to attack the YSRCP leaders, Pawan Kalyan remarked that it was his patience which had saved them all this while. "You have so far seen only my patience … You just call for war. Do you want to come with rods or stones or hockey sticks or bare hands?” he challenged the ruling party amid loud cheers from JSP leaders and workers. “Who are the idiots who call them ‘packages’? I will beat them up badly with my slippers, each of these YSRCP guys, till their jaws are swollen and teeth fall off. Is this a joke to you, you sons (of *****). You idiots, incompetent fellows … Do you think I can’t abuse?” he said, having begun his speech after playing video clips of a few YSRCP leaders using abusive language in public.

Pawan Kalyan slammed the YSRCP leaders for questioning his income sources. "When I purchased a Scorpio, they asked who gave me the money for it. I did six films in the last eight years. I earned Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore and paid Rs 33.37 crore in taxes. I donated my children's fixed deposit to the party. I donated Rs 12 crore for the chief minister's relief funds in both the states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and I gave Rs 30 lakh for the Ram temple at Ayodhya," he said.

The JSP leader since its formation, the party has received Rs 15.58 crore as donations in its corpus fund. He said the party received Rs 3.50 crore for 'Rythu Bharosa Yatra' and Rs 4.3 crore for 'Na Sena Kosam Naa Vanthu' initiative.

The actor also countered repeated attacks by YSRCP leaders over having married thrice, alleging that YSRCP leaders had several extramarital affairs despite marrying only one person. He also announced that the JSP will contest next elections in Telangana. He said the party would field candidates for two or seven Lok Sabha seats.

In a speech scattered with lines that sounded like movie dialogues and references to some of his recent films like Bheemla Nayak and Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan said that the YSRCP government must begin decentralisation of governance by first decentralising power from being concentrated with certain castes. He also claimed that while others had made films like Narasimha Naidu, Samarasimha Reddy (starring TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna) and Indrasena Reddy (referring to the film Indra starring Pawan Kalyan’s brother, actor and former politician Chiranjeevi) which represent dominant castes, he himself had acted in films like Bheemla Nayak and Johnny, representing marginalised communities and minorities.

Referring to JSP’s alliance with BJP in Andhra Pradesh, he said, “Whoever is leading the Union government, we have to bow to them. There’s no option … I respect BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but I will not kill my status, I will not be servile towards them,” he said.

