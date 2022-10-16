Vizag police bars Pawan Kalyan from holding public meetings

A police notice said that prohibitory orders would remain in place till October 31 in the east zone of Visakhapatnam and directed Pawan Kalyan not to organise any meetings till then.

news Politics

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has been served a police notice prohibiting him from conducting rallies or public meetings in the limits of east sub division of Visakhapatnam city police. The notice was given a day after a few JSP leaders and workers were picked up by the city police for allegedly attacking the convoys of a few ministers of the ruling YSR Congress Party near the Vizag airport. It alleged that Pawan Kalyan led a procession of more than 500 people from Vizag airport to the Novotel Hotel on Beach Road and that a group of JSP workers attacked ministers, police officials and civilians.

Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to hold a public outreach programme of JSP called ‘Jana Vani’ on Sunday, October 16 in Vizag. The programme has been postponed in the wake of arrests of JSP workers and leaders for allegedly attacking the convoys of a few YSRCP leaders. The notice barring Pawan Kalyan from organising public gatherings comes a day after the YSRCP organised a huge rally called 'Visakha Garjana' in support of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. In a massive show of strength, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others participated in the rally from Ambedkar Circle to the YSR statue at Park Hotel.

After the rally was concluded, YSRCP ministers Jogi Ramesh and RK Roja, former minister Perni Nani and TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) board chairman YV Subba Reddy were on their way to the airport when some persons surrounded and attacked their convoys. Stones were pelted on their vehicles, and the driver of Roja's car sustained minor injuries. The glass panes of Subba Reddy’s car were broken. The attackers were alleged to be JSP supporters, and the incident happened when JSP workers had gathered in large numbers outside the airport to welcome Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan condemned the arrest of JSP leaders and workers and the alleged high-handed behaviour by the police. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the police action on JSP leaders and the searches conducted in the hotel where Pawan Kalyan was staying. Jana Sena Party in a statement also alleged that the police had created hurdles for the party’s outreach programme and failed to make arrangements to manage the crowd and traffic despite being informed about the programme in advance.

The notice, given by Visakhapatnam east sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harshitha, said that prohibitory orders under Section 30 of The Police Act were in force under the east zone limits of Visakhapatnam from October 1, prohibiting gatherings, meetings, processions, rallies etc. In spite of the orders, “you being the leader of Jana Sena Party led a group of people consisting of more than 500 people gathered at Airport, Visakhapatnam around 16:30 hours and conducted a huge rally via NAD Junction to Novotel Hotel, Beach road in clear violation of the promulgated orders (sic).” the notice said. It also said that “the mob consisting of followers of JSP under your leadership attacked ministers, civilians and police officials and caused disturbance to the public order and commission of grave offences in which, public representatives, some civilians and police officers also sustained grievous injuries and at the risk of their lives.”

The notice informed Pawan Kalyan that the prohibitory orders will remain in place till October 31 and directed him not to “organise or take any processions, rallies, meetings, usage of drones or any other congregations in the limits of East Sub Division Visakhapatnam City Police. In case of any violations/disobedience legal actions will be taken against you and concerned,” the notice added. The notice was shared by Jana Sena Party with the note: “Accepted in protest as we are no way connected with the gathering of people at airport as the flight from Hyderabad landed at 4.40 pm on October 15, 2022 (sic).”

