Kaushik LM, who was popular for his film reviews and interviews with people from the Tamil film industry, died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Monday.

Kaushik LMTwitter
Flix Death Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - 08:45
TNM Staff

Many in the Tamil film industry and fans expressed their condolences following the death of Kaushik ML who passed away earlier on Monday, August 15 at age 35. “You’ll be in our hearts forever” tweeted Gallatta Media for whom Kaushik worked as a YouTube video jockey alongside his career as a film tracker. Several Kollywood celebrities also posted in memory of the popular tracker. Director Venkat Prabhu tweeted saying, “Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM”.

Kaushik reportedly died of a cardiac arrest in his sleep this afternoon at his home in Chennai. He was popular for his film reviews and interviews with people from the Tamil film industry.

Actor Keerthy Suresh said, via her Twitter account, “I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM”. Music director Imman posted that he was “deeply disturbed to hear the news of brother @LMKMovieManiac” He also called Kaushik a “passionate person who loved cinema.”

Riaz Ahmed, public relations officer to Rajinikanth, said, “Unable to comprehend this, as I met him just day before … got no words!!!” Other well-known trackers, like Sridhar Pillai and Ramesh Bala, in the industry offered their condolences too.

Actor Bindu Madhavi tweeted: “This came as a shocker…. Condolences to his near and dear ones.” 

“Life is so unpredictable!!! Really very shocking. Heartfelt condolences to his family, near and dear ones. Om Shanti,” tweeted producer Raghunathan PS.  

Kaushik was supposed to attend the press meet of the upcoming Tamil film Jiivi 2 starring Rohini and Karunakaran. When he did not arrive at the event, his friends called him and did not receive a response. "He went to sleep around 2 pm, and did not wake up,” a colleague told TNM. 

