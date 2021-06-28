Passenger killed as car catches fire on Chennai's Koyambedu flyover

Dramatic visuals showed grey and black smoke billowing from the car parked on the Koyambedu flyover.

news Accident

A private taxi travelling on Koyambedu flyover in Chennai suddenly caught fire, killing a passenger who was inside the vehicle. The car was travelling from Koyambedy to Service Line, near 100-feet road. While the driver of the car jumped out in time, the passenger was charred to death inside the vehicle.

Dramatic visuals showed grey and black smoke billowing from the car parked on the flyover. By the time the flames were extinguished, the car was completely burnt. The scene was attended to by police officers.

Pictures from the site of the accident show that the rear end was completely charred. The police have retrieved a tiffin box, which was found with the body. The forensic department has been called to inspect the car.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A car suddenly caught fire on Koyambedu flyover in #Chennai, one passenger killed pic.twitter.com/jl1MqvWjtK â€” The News Minute (@thenewsminute) June 28, 2021

This is a developing story