Parvathy, Nithya Menen star as pregnant women in Anjali Menon's Wonder Women

'Wonder Women' will be available for streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV from November 18.

The makers of slice-of-life film Wonder Women, directed by Anjali Menon, announced on Thursday, November 3, that it will be available for streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV from November 18.The makers also unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday. The trailer introduces pregnant women from different walks of life. They meet at the centre run by Nadiya Moidu’s character in the film, where antenatal classes are held. The 2 minutes and 16 second long video shows how women from different regions and linguistic backgrounds who met at the classes, befriend one another. The film is based on the theme of sisterhood.

According to a press release issued by the streaming service, the movie narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a prenatal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems.

Filmed in English with touches of Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Wonder Women’s ensemble cast includes popular actors Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, and Archana Padmini.

Sharing insights about the film in a press statement on Thursday, filmmaker Anjali Menon, of Bangalore Days fame, stated, “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life.”

Watch the trailer of Wonder Women here:

Speaking about the characters in the film, she stated, “The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country. The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow.”

Wonder Women is produced by RSVP, Flying Unicorn Entertainment along with Little Films Productions. Earlier this month, many actors from the film’s cast including Nithya and Parvathy shared an image of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram, along with the caption “So. . The wonder begins,” which left fans intrigued. Several celebrities from the film industry including actors Swara Bhaskar, Rima Kallingal, producer Guneeth Monga, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and stylist Eka Lakhani among others had posted comments. However, it was later revealed that the actors had posted it to promote the film Wonder Women.

(With PTI inputs)