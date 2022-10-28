Actors Parvathy and Nithya post pics of positive pregnancy tests, raise intrigue

Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menen have teamed up earlier for the 2014 Malayalam film 'Bangalore Days' which was helmed by filmmaker Anjali Menon.

Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menen’s latest social media posts took fans by surprise. Parvathy and Nithya had shared an image of a positive pregnancy test on Instagram, along with the caption “So. . The wonder begins,” which left followers intrigued. Many celebrities from the film industry including actors Swara Bhaskar, Rima Kallingal, producer Guneeth Monga, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and stylist Eka Lakhani among others had posted comments, while others who were stunned by the announcement, questioned if they are pregnant.

It was only when other actors including Padmapriya, Archana Padmini, Sayanora Philip and Amrutha Subash shared the same photo of a pregnancy test, that it finally dawned on many that the social media posts were shared to promote an upcoming Malayalam movie directed by Anjali Menon, featuring an ensemble cast of actors. The storyline, as hinted by the film’s team, will track the lives of pregnant women. The movie which is likely to be titled 'Wonder Women' was shot in Kozhikode in Kerala and deals with the lives of several women who are pregnant.

Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu have teamed up earlier for director Anjali Menen’s 2014 film Bangalore Days. The star cast of Bangalore Days also included actors Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim and Isha Talwar among others. Parvathy was seen in the role of RJ Sarah, starring opposite Dulquer, while Nithya Menen appeared in a brief role. The romantic comedy film opened to positive responses from critics and fans alike. Filmmaker Anjali had also collaborated with Parvathy for the 2018 film Koode.

Nithya Menen was seen as Shobana in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam , which starred Dhanush in the titular role. Meanwhile, Parvathy is onboard Thangalaan by director Pa. Ranjinth, co-starring with actors Vikram, and Malavika Mohanan.