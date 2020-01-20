Parvathy to make cameo appearance in ‘Halal Love Story’

The film is directed by Zakariya Muhammed, whose first film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ was both critically acclaimed and popular.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, for the first time in her career, will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Malayalam movie Halal Love Story. Confirming this, she told in an interview to The Hindu, “I had wanted to be part of a different genre. Halal Love Story is a big departure from the usual genres of films I’ve done. I can’t give away much about the movie but I’m very excited to explore uncharted territory.”

The director of the popular and critically acclaimed film Sudani from Nigeria, Zakariya Muhammed is wielding the megaphone for Halal Love Story. He has roped in Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Sharaffuddeen to play the main leads in this flick. The core technical crew includes Ajay Menon for cinematography, Saiju Sreedharan for editing and Bijibal and Shahabas Aman for music. Halal Love Story is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali. It is touted to be a comedy entertainer with some political dialogues included.

Parvathy currently has Rachiyamma waiting for release. A few weeks ago, there was an update that Parvathy has wrapped up the shooting for her portions and has completed dubbing as well. Confirming this, the actor has posted a picture with her team. Cinematographer-turned- director Venu has directed this segment of an anthology that has three other segments directed by Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi and Jay R Krishnan respectively. Jay has also completed shooting his part of the anthology.

Rachiyamma is based on the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Uroob’s short story Rachiyamma, written in 1969. Recently, the first look of the actor was released and has gained the attention of the film buffs. In fact, the actor looked very similar to the look Sona Nair had when this short story was adapted as a television serial and was aired by Doordarshan several years ago.

