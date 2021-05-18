Parvathy-Biju Menon starrer ‘Aarkkariyam’ to stream on OTT

Marking the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, the movie stars actors Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film Aarkkariyam is all set for its OTT release. Marking the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, the film stars Biju Menon, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sharaf U Dheen in the lead roles. Aarkkariyam, which released in theatres on April 1 this year, will stream on multiple Malayalam OTT platforms – including Roots Video, Neestream and Cave – from May 19.

A slow-burn thriller, Aarkkariyam, is bankrolled by Aashiq Abu and Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banners of OPM Cinemas and Moonshot Entertainments. Sanu John Varughese, Rajesh Ravi and Arun Janardhanan have teamed up to craft the screenplay for the film. The movie has music by composers Neha Nair and Yakzan Gary Pereira, with background score by Sanjay Divecha and lyrics penned by Anwar Ali. G Sreenivas Reddy is the cinematographer for the project and Mahesh Narayan is the editor.

READ: ‘Aarkkariyam’ review: Parvathy, Biju Menon, Sharf U Dheen are great in this slow drama

The plot revolves around the life of a retired mathematics teacher named Itty Avera, who lives alone in a village in Kerala after his wife’s demise. The film takes off after Itty Avera’s daughter Sherly, her husband Roy and their child Shelly come to pay him a visit.

Sanu has done cinematography for several well-known Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam movies, including Badhaai Ho, Vishwaroop II, Hasee Toh Phasee, Malik, Wazir and David among others.

Watch the trailer of ‘Aarkkariyam’

Meanwhile, the lead actors of Aarkkariyam are currently working on several upcoming projects. Parvathy Thiruvothu awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil web series Navarasa and is working on the Malayalam movie Puzhu. Biju Menon is gearing up for the release of the Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham and is currently filming for Lalitham Sundaram. Sharaf U Dheen is currently filming for the Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben starrer Naaradan. He is reportedly working on another movie titled Priyan Ottathilaanu. Further details about the project are yet to be announced.

READ: Years away from Kerala makes you appreciate it better: 'Aarkariyam' director Sanu intv